Sex offender to be released in Barron County Friday

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender will be released in Barron County Friday.
According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Joseph Baker will be living at 2412 Hwy 8 in Cameron.
Baker was convicted in 2016 and 2019 of child pornography and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The victims in that case were 7 and 8-years-old.
Conditions of Baker's release include no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and he must comply with GPS monitoring. His use of electronic devices will also be limited.