Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man convicted of four sex offenses between 1965 and 2001 will be living in Eau Claire upon release from prison.
David L. Cutshall, 61, will not have a home when he is released from prison on May 10.
Cutshall's last conviction in 2001 was in Eau Claire County. Before then, he was convicted of sexual battery in 1988 in Texas, and two charges of fondling in 1965 in Mississippi.
Conditions of his release include being on the sex offender registry, GPS monitoring, and no unsupervised contact with minors.
Anyone who has questions about this case are asked to contact Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Mike Felton at (715) 450-2883.