Sex offender to live in Eau Claire after prison release

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Caire Police Department is letting the public know that a man convicted of multiple offenses against children will soon be living in the city of Eau Claire.
Jeremy J. Deen, 34, will be released from prison on April 5 and will live at a Department of Corrections monitored residence on the 800 block of East Grand Avenue, according to the news release from ECPD.
Deen was convicted in 2007 of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, and child enticement. In 2019 he was convicted of possession of child pornography.
Conditions of his release include being an the sex offender registry, and having GPS tracking with exclusion zones. He also has restricted computer/internet use and cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.