Shell Lake man fined for illegally hunting trophy buck

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - The case was closed Thursday for a Shell Lake man accused of illegally killing a trophy buck in northwestern Wisconsin.
Hunters and residents around Hertel were very familiar with the 20-point-buck, which had also been captured on trail cameras. DNR wardens were tipped off after Scott Schutta shot the deer, then sent pics to his friends, who forwarded them to others.
Wardens say he shot the big buck with a crossbow, during the December antler-less only gun hunt. They say when he realized that it was illegal, he tried to register the deer as being shot before the doe season. They say he also illegally used corn to bait the deer.
Schutta received three citations, and paid $1,166 in fines.
The DNR seized the trophy deer, and plans to use it in their traveling 'wall of shame' used for public education and outreach.