St. Croix County man pleads guilty to causing fatal crash while intoxicated

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A St. Croix County man pleaded guilty Friday for causing a deadly crash while intoxicated.
Jordan D. Anderson, 37, was charged after a crash in June of last year.
The crash killed 22-year-old Gerald Rand of Somerset.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Anderson drove his F-250 through a stop sign and hit Rand's car. It happened at the intersections of Highways 35 and H.
Friday in court, Anderson pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A second charge of homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC (prohibited alcohol concentration) was dismissed.
Anderson will be sentenced on May 5, 2023.