Stanley man charged with child sexual assault found not competent to stand trial

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child has been found not competent to stand trial.
A Clark County judge made that finding after reviewing a psychiatrists assessment of David Hoyle.
In 2019 a girl reported that Hoyle, from Stanley, sexually assaulted her numerous times over two years, starting when she was around age 11. She said Hoyle told her not to tell anyone, or he would go to jail. She said Hoyle, who is 67, also told her if he could go back in time and marry her, he would.
The judge ordered him committed.