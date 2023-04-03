State Supreme Court says Chippewa County man not entitled to new trial in rape case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Nearly a year after a Chippewa County man was granted a new trial on sexual assault charges, the State Supreme Court is reversing that decision.
Tomas Hoyle was convicted in the 2017 rape of a 15-year-old girl. Last April the state Court of Appeals granted him a new trial, because the prosecutor told jurors there was absolutely no evidence disputing the victim's version of events.
But Hoyle had invoked his right not to testify, so the appeals court found that the prosecutors statements led the jury to infer that Hoyles silence was evidence of his guilty.
Now, the state Supreme Court, in a five-to-two decision, has ruled that Hoyle is not entitled to a new trial. It found that the prosecutor's statement was only to remind juror they could only evaluate evidence presented at trial, and that Hoyles lawyer had explicitly identified other kinds of evidence, that was never presented at trial.