 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student who made bomb threat at UWEC settles charges

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A UW-Eau Claire student accused of making a bomb threat has reached a deal with prosecutors.

Maymire

Police say a post made on YikYak last fall read "there's a bomb at Towers." Towers is a residence hall on the UW-Eau Claire campus. When police tracked the post to Mason Waymire, he admitted doing it after a night of drinking, and said he was dared to do it.

Waymire has now pleaded guilty to making terrorist threats, but the judge withheld making a finding of guilty. Instead, Waymire has agreed to maintain absolute sobriety for a year and a half, not commit crimes, and write a letter of apology to the UW-Eau Claire campus. If he does all of that the charge will be dismissed.

Have a story idea? Let us know here