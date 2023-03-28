Student who made bomb threat at UWEC settles charges

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A UW-Eau Claire student accused of making a bomb threat has reached a deal with prosecutors.
Police say a post made on YikYak last fall read "there's a bomb at Towers." Towers is a residence hall on the UW-Eau Claire campus. When police tracked the post to Mason Waymire, he admitted doing it after a night of drinking, and said he was dared to do it.
Waymire has now pleaded guilty to making terrorist threats, but the judge withheld making a finding of guilty. Instead, Waymire has agreed to maintain absolute sobriety for a year and a half, not commit crimes, and write a letter of apology to the UW-Eau Claire campus. If he does all of that the charge will be dismissed.