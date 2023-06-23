 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Suspect arrested after pursuit with Menomonie police, squad car struck

  • 0
Police lights 3

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit involving Menomonie police in the early morning hours Friday.

The chase left a squad car damaged and an officer injured. 

According to a press release from the Menomonie Police Department, an officer attempted a traffic stop Friday around 1:25 a.m. The suspect stopped, but then fled the scene in the vehicle. Police said the suspect later struck an assisting Menomonie squad, leaving one officer with minor injuries.

The release went on to say the suspect then fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later the Dunn County Jail suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and felony fleeing. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here