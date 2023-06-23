Suspect arrested after pursuit with Menomonie police, squad car struck

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to a pursuit involving Menomonie police in the early morning hours Friday.
The chase left a squad car damaged and an officer injured.
According to a press release from the Menomonie Police Department, an officer attempted a traffic stop Friday around 1:25 a.m. The suspect stopped, but then fled the scene in the vehicle. Police said the suspect later struck an assisting Menomonie squad, leaving one officer with minor injuries.
The release went on to say the suspect then fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and later the Dunn County Jail suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and felony fleeing.