Suspect identified, but has not been located, in church vandalism case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Police in Chippewa Falls say they know who spray painted four area churches, but they do not know where the suspect is.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said that Shawn W. Muench, 29, is who they believe vandalized the churches.
Kelm said they were made aware of the vandalism on June 30 and July 1. The churches had red spray paint on the doors and on the ground outside the front doors.
The spray paint on the ground included the words Ex 21:22. That is likely referring to Exodus 21 from the bible, which reads:
If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman's husband will lay upon him, and he shall pay as the judges determine.
This verse has been used by pro-choice advocates to argue that the authors of Exodus did not consider a fetus to be a human being.
Kelm said they have repeatedly tried to locate or speak with Muench over the past several weeks but have not been able to so far.