Suspect identified for allegedly killing Sawyer County woman last April

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - More than a year after a Sawyer County woman was shot to death, a suspect has been identified.
Authorities believe Manly McDermott of Bemidji, Minnesota shot Cary Elkin multiple times at a home in Stone Lake, east of Spooner.
As News 18 previously reported, Elkin's body was discovered on April 2, 2021.
The case will be forwarded to the Sawyer County District Attorney's Office. The sheriff's office is requesting McDermott be charged with 1st degree homicide.
He is currently incarcerated in Moose Lake, Minnesota serving a 5-year prison sentence for an unrelated firearms conviction.