Suspect in Altoona homicide case has cash bond set at $1M

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the people accused of homicide in the death of Dennis Schattie had their bond set at $1 million on Friday.
Related: Suspects in killing of Altoona man, leaving body in Illinois charged with homicide
Brandon Gaston appeared in court virtually from the Eau Claire County jail when his bail amount was set. He was also ordered to have no contact with his co-defendant, Tracey Clark, or members of the victims family.
Gaston was charged Thursday with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. The charges stem from the death of Schattie, whose body was found in Rockford, Illinois in April. Altoona police said they believe the homicide took place in Altoona.
Clark will make her initial court appearance next week.