Suspect in deadly Taylor County buggy crash pleads no contest

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - The man blamed for a deadly buggy crash in Taylor County last year pleaded no contest Thursday.
Skyler Opelt entered to the pleas to charges of homicide by negligent driving, and four other felonies.
He was charged with rear-ending a horse and buggy last November, killing Anna Borntreger and injuring 9 kids in the buggy.
Investigators say a good Samaritan asked Opelt to help move the horse, which was on top of one of the children, but Opelt said "no".
According to police records, Opelt later stopped breathing at the scene and had to be revived with Narcan. He later told detectives he had snorted drugs right after the crash because he did not want to be caught with them.
Opelt will be sentenced August 15th.