 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in Eau Claire stabbing case takes plea deal

  • Updated
  • 0
Carothers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The suspect in an Eau Claire stabbing reached a plea deal Wednesday.

Tony Carothers, from Eau Claire, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of substantial battery, and to bail jumping. Judge John Manydeeds put him on probation for three years.

It was in January last year that police say Carothers stabbed a man in the neck. A witness said Carothers showed up at her home uninvited, acting strangely and not making a lot of sense. Police say after he was repeatedly asked to leave, a fight broke out and the victim was stabbed.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you