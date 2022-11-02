Suspect in Eau Claire stabbing case takes plea deal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The suspect in an Eau Claire stabbing reached a plea deal Wednesday.
Tony Carothers, from Eau Claire, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of substantial battery, and to bail jumping. Judge John Manydeeds put him on probation for three years.
It was in January last year that police say Carothers stabbed a man in the neck. A witness said Carothers showed up at her home uninvited, acting strangely and not making a lot of sense. Police say after he was repeatedly asked to leave, a fight broke out and the victim was stabbed.