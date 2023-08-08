Suspects accused of killing, decapitating Altoona man to be tried separately

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An important ruling was made Tuesday in the case of two people accused of murdering and decapitating an Altoona man.
Brandon Gaston, from Rockford Illinois and Tracey Clark of Altoona are charged in the murder of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie.
His body was found in the Rock River in Rockford in April of last year. Clark lived in Schattie's home. Investigators say that Clark and Gaston were dating and were working to get Clark named as the beneficiary of the victim's financial assets.
In court on Tuesday, over the District Attorney's objections, Eau Claire County Judge Beverly Wickstrom granted Clark's request that her trial be held separately from Gastons. That trial is set to begin next March.
A hearing for Gaston, who still does not have a lawyer, is set for the end of this month.