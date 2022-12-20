Suspects in Altoona homicide, dismemberment case plead not guilty

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The pair accused of killing and dismembering an Altoona man this past spring entered not guilty pleas during a court appearance on Tuesday.
The case stems from the April discovery of Dennis R. Schattie, 79, who was found in Rockford, Illinois. Brandon A. Gaston of Rockford and Tracey A. Clark of Eau Claire are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
According to the criminal complaint:
Schattie's body was found in Rockford decapitated, and wrapped in tarp. His dentures were found in the tarp, which had his name stamped to them. His identity was confirmed with fingerprints. His body had other places where it appeared he was sawed, and his body appeared burned in several places.
Law enforcement identified Clark and Gaston as suspects in the case. During a recorded phone call on April 9, Gaston told Clark that there was concern she might "crack under pressure" and told her not to worry about getting muddy in regards to "dumping the head."
The next court date for Clark and Gaston have not been scheduled.