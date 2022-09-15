Suspects in killing of Altoona man, leaving body in Illinois charged with homicide

Details in this story may be disturbing to some.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The two people accused of killing an Altoona man who lived on St. Andrews Drive have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide.
Brandon A. Gaston, of Rockford Illinois and Tracey A. Clark of Eau Claire are also charged with hiding a corpse. There is an increased penalty because the victim was an elderly adult.
On April 12, the body of Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found in Rockford Illinois.
According to the criminal complaint:
Schattie's body was found in Rockford decapitated, and wrapped in tarp. His dentures were found in the tap, which had his name stamped to them. His identify was confirmed with fingerprints. His body had other places where it appeared he was sawed, and his body appeared burned in several places.
On April 14 a search warrant was executed on his Altoona home, where police found Clark. When interviewed by police, Clark said she would never kill Schattie and that he was her best friend.
Gaston had been arrested on April 8 in Dane County for having marijuana in his car. During a phone call on April 9, Gaston told Clark that there was concern she might "crack under pressure" and told her not to worry about getting muddy in regards to "dumping the head." He also told her to "move quick and get away from it." This phone call was recorded from the Dane County Jail and reviewed by officers.
During investigators search of the St. Andrews Drive house, they found a letter from March that said Schattie was changing his annuity beneficiary to Clark, as well as a knife that looked similar to the one found with Schattie's body. Investigators also later learned that Schattie and Clark both owned the St. Andrews Drive home.
When determining whereabouts for Clark and Gaston in late March and early April, investigators determined Schattie was still alive on March 28 because he spoke with his financial advisor about total liquidation of all of his financial accounts. The rest of the timeline in the criminal complaint made no mention of Schattie being sighted.
His cause of death was reported as undetermined because of the condition of his body.
Gaston is due in court Friday for an initial appearance. Clark is scheduled for next week.