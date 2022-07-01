Taylor County man accused of illegally shooting deer loses hunting privileges for three years

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A Gilman man facing nearly 20 charges related to illegally shining and shooting deer settled his case on Friday.
DNR wardens had found seven dead deer in Shane Dachel's shed. They say he admitted to shooting deer from his truck at night, and said he hits an average of ten deer, every year, with his truck.
In Taylor County court Friday he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of illegally shining deer, and to three tickets for DNR violations. He was fined nearly $2,000, his hunting and fishing privileges were revoked for three years, and his rifle was confiscated.
In return for his plea, five other misdemeanor charges, and ten DNR tickets were dismissed.