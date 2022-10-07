Teacher pleads guilty to exposing harmful material, self to child

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A teacher at a northern Wisconsin charter school pleaded guilty Friday for charges including exposing himself to a child.
Bryan Neuswanger, from Sawyer County, was charged last October with a slew of crimes including multiple counts of exposing a child to harmful material, causing a child to view sexual activity, and exposing his genitals.
According to the criminal complaint. Neuswanger admitted to driving to Grantsburg on multiple occasions, approaching girls he knew were underage. When they came closer, he would hold up his phone and ask if they'd seen this puppy, but instead, he'd show them pornographic pictures on his phone.
On at least one occasion, his pants were pulled down. He also admitted to police that he has an attraction to children.
Friday in court, Neuswanger pleaded guilty to causing a child to view sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful material, and exposing intimate parts to a child. In exchange for his plea, the other ten charges will be dismissed but read in at his sentencing in December.