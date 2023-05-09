Teen accused of reckless homicide for crash that killed 2 Rice Lake high schoolers pleads not guilty

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - The Rice Lake teen accused of reckless driving before a crash that killed two teenagers pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Troy Huehn Jr. was charged in February with six felonies, including two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and knowingly operating a vehicle without a license causing death.
He was 16 last October and didn't have a driver's license when he crashed, killing two of his passengers 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Broulliard.
A surviving passenger told investigators they told Huehn several times to slow down, and that he was going 106 mph right before they hit railroad tracks and a bump, causing the car to veer out of control, go airborne, and crash.
Huehn is due back in court later this month.