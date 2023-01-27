Teen charged for allegedly causing more than $1M in damage to Black River Falls elementary school

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A teen has been charged five months after vandalism occurred at a Black River Falls elementary school that caused more than $1 million in damages.
The vandalism happened on August 11 at Forrest Street Elementary School, according to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, who said it caused the displacement of students and staff at the start of the school year.
Bruce Redbird, 17, was charged Friday with burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, police found broken windows throughout the school and residue covering hallways and in the library, as well as multiple fire extinguishers on the ground.
The complaint said that when interviewed by investigators, a juvenile who has not been criminally charged told them they were with Redbird at the school that night and they both sprayed the fire extinguishers.
Redbird initially denied being involved in the vandalism but told a teacher he was at the elementary school that night, according to the complaint.
The Jackson County DA's office said in a press release Friday that the juvenile "has also been proceeding through the court system; details are not being released given the offender’s juvenile status."
Redbird is due in court in February.