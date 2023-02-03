Teen charged with reckless homicide for crash that killed two Rice Lake students

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A teen is facing several decades behind bars if convicted of the charged filed against him Friday, for a crash that left two teens dead and another hurt.
Troy J. Huehn Jr., who was 16 at the time of the October crash, is charged with two counts of second degree reckless homicide, second degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid licenses - causing death, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing great bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint:
The owner of the vehicle was under the belief that Huehn Jr. had his drivers license when he borrowed their car to drive himself and three others to Kwik Trip.
Huehn Jr. told investigators he did not have a license or learners permit, but had driven before, and purposefully took back roads to avoid being pulled over.
That day, he said he was traveling 70 MPH when he hit train tracks and a bump in the road, and he subsequently lost control of the vehicle.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found one teen outside of the vehicle who was hurt. Huehn Jr. also had minor injuries.
A 14- and 15-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle, and were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where they both died.
The passenger who was injured told investigators that before the crash, they had told Huehn Jr. to slow down.
Huehn Jr. will make an initial court appearance next week.