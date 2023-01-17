Teen involved in Sessions Street shooting given probation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a drive-by shooting in Eau Claire settled his charges Tuesday.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Xavier Luce on probation for three years, and he must also do 200 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.
The charges stem from an April 2021 drive-by shooting on Sessions Street. Witnesses say shots were fired from one vehicle toward another. No one was injured but one vehicle was hit four times. Luce was 17 at the time.
Luce's brother, Lefon Cantrell, who police say pulled the trigger is serving a three year prison sentence.