 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Teen involved in Sessions Street shooting given probation

  • Updated
  • 0
Luce, Xavier

Xavier Luce

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a drive-by shooting in Eau Claire settled his charges Tuesday.

Judge Sarah Harless placed Xavier Luce on probation for three years, and he must also do 200 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

The charges stem from an April 2021 drive-by shooting on Sessions Street. Witnesses say shots were fired from one vehicle toward another. No one was injured but one vehicle was hit four times. Luce was 17 at the time. 

Luce's brother, Lefon Cantrell, who police say pulled the trigger is serving a three year prison sentence.

Have a story idea? Let us know here