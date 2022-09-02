Testimony given as accused Apple River stabber appears in court

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Testimony was heard Friday during a preliminary hearing in a St. Croix County courtroom as to what happened on the Apple River in Somerset and why Nicolae Miu is the one charged with the crimes.
Miu is charged with first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is accused of stabbing five people who were tubing along the Apple River in Somerset on July 30. 17-year-old Isaac Schuman died from his injuries.
Miu claims he was acting in self defense.
During the testimony Friday morning, Brandie Hart from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office described a video that captured much of the incident, which is also detailed in the criminal complaint.
"The person in the yellow trunks, goes for him [Miu]," Hart said. "He attempted to hit Mr. Miu after he was stabbed."
Hart said the entire incident lasted about three minutes, which was mostly captured on the video.
Judge Michael Waterman decided there was enough evidence presented to proceed with the criminal case.
Miu, who appeared in person during the nearly 40-minute hearing, did not speak.
As we reported earlier this month, Miu secured Corey Chirafisi as his defense attorney. Chirafisi is a Madison-based lawyer who has been practicing law in Wisconsin for more than 20 years; that's according to his firm's website. He notably acted as a defense lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was famously acquitted of murder after killing two people during the civil unrest in Kenosha in 2020.
Miu continues to be held in the St. Croix County jail on a $1 million cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court September 8 for an arraignment.