"These allegations are grave" Regis High School athletic director arrested for child sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The athletic director of Regis High School, who is also a Regis Middle School teacher, has been suspended following his arrest this week.
Jonathon Jarocki was arrested on Tuesday, according to Eau Claire Police officer Riley McLennan, who said he is being held on charges of sexual assault of a child placed in substitute care, child enticement, and causing mental harm to a child.
McLennan was not able to provide more information, such as if the alleged victim was a student, but did say the investigation is active and ongoing, adding he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
The Diocese of La Crosse sent News 18 an updated statement after this story was originally published.
We learned from the Eau Claire Police Department that officers are recommending charges against Mr. Jonathon Jarocki that involve the sexual assault of a child.
Mr. Jarocki was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. Regis Catholic Schools is cooperating fully with authorities.
When hired in 2014, Mr. Jarocki completed and cleared all background checks as required by Regis Catholic Schools and the Diocese of La Crosse. His most recent background check was completed in August 2020 and found no previous incidents indicating any concerns before his employment at Regis.
These allegations are grave, and words cannot fully express my sadness. My thoughts are first with the victim/survivor and all those affected by these allegations. Please join me as I pray for them.
The Diocese of La Crosse encourages all victims of sexual abuse to come forward to report their allegations. The Diocese of La Crosse’s child protection procedures and policy are at https://diolc.org/safe-environment/library/.
May the Lord continue to bless us, protect us from all evil, and bring us to everlasting life.
Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Bishop of La Crosse
The Diocese of La Crosse initially sent News 18 the following statement:
Regis Catholic Schools President Paul Pederson sent an almost identical letter to parents, adding "the safety and well-being of the students in our care continue to be our greatest priorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."
