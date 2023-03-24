'They have to be accountable for all the criminal activity': Sheriff comments on Jackson County homicide case

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - A $1 million cash bond was set for a woman charged with the murder of a man, who has yet to be identified and whose bone fragments were found in a bonfire in Jackson County. It's a case the county sheriff said "went bad fast."
Star Myers of rural Black River Falls appeared via zoom at the Jackson County courthouse Friday. She is charged with first degree intentional homicide, along with hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four drug charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Myers' son told law enforcement his mother killed the victim by shooting him in the head. The victim had allegedly told Myers he slept with other woman.
More Information: Multiple charged in Jackson County after human remains found burnt on property; only one charged with homicide
The complaint states when the property was searched, investigators found what appeared to be the scene of a large bonfire and what an anthropologist confirmed to be human bone fragments and eyeglasses consistent with those the victim wore. Drugs were also found in the house.
Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera told News 18 this is an important case for the community because it reflects some of the drug-related issues going on in the area.
"There's some more accountability that needs to come from this case. I hope it's going to be coming forward soon that they have to be accountable for all the criminal activity and how this led up to what it was, a homicide," Waldera said.
Waldera said that any homicide case is complex, and that there have been more in Jackson County than he is okay with seeing. He said they are the hardest cases, not just to investigate, but for the community to endure.
"This is an important case for our community because it does reflect a little bit of what's going on in our community," he said. "We have cases that deal with drug related issues, we have persons that are involved in activity and crimes that are associated with drugs. There are times when drugs and guns are involved. There are times where stolen items are associated with drug activity. And now we have a tragic case where there's death."
He told News 18 these types of cases law enforcement are facing are community challenges.
In court, the prosecution asked Judge Anna Becker to set a $1 million cash bond due to the severity of the crime.
"As evidenced by the nature of the charges and the facts of the complaint, she presents a risk to community safety. Furthermore, Ms. Myers has a lengthy and significant criminal history going back 20 years until her most recent sentencing to prison on February 9, 2023 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in an amount of 10 to 50 grams," Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said.
The defense said they will 'reserve any arguments in regards to bond' and the judge sided with the state, setting a cash bond of $1 million.
"In addition, there were reports that she had potential thoughts of leaving and for that, what I believe was a state prison sentence, so I believe there's a significant risk for flight," Judge Becker said.
Myers can face up to life in prison. She is scheduled to return to court on April 19.