Third person charged in Bellevue Ave shooting death case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A third person has been charged with the homicide after the September death of a man on Bellevue Avenue.
Kemone T. Golden, of Cadott, was charged Thursday with first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Two other men, Xavier Thompsom and Michael Purnell, were similarly charged in October and each given $1 million cash bonds. An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Golden.
The shooting happened on September 17 near the intersection of Bellevue and Bergen avenues in Eau Claire. Police say Christopher Conner of Altoona died from a gunshot wound.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar hopping. An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar just seven minutes before police were called to the shooting scene.
When interviewed by police, Golden said he was with Thompson and Purnell that night but went to his girlfriend's house after leaving the bar, the complaint states.