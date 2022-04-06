 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thorp woman sentenced after being accused of zip-tying puppy’s legs

  • Updated
  • 0
Jill Warminski
Clark County Jail

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Thorp woman accused of zip-tying a puppy's front legs and abandoning it near a creek will spend 10 days in jail.

Clark County judge Lyndsey Brunette handed down that sentence Tuesday for Jill Warminski. A felony charge of animal abuse was reduced to misdemeanor animal neglect, and Warminski pleaded no contest.

thorp dog

She will be on probation for a year, must do community service, and pay $443 in fines and costs.

In October of 2020 the Clark County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the puppy, saying it was weak and skinny, and the zip ties caused cuts so deep that bone was visible.

Detectives say Warminski confessed, saying her kids couldn't take care of the dog and neither could she.

Warminski was also charged with lying to investigators about the puppy's brother, which cannot be found. That charge was dismissed as part of Tuesday's plea deal.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags