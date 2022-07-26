TikTok trend blamed for rash of recent car vandalism and theft in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Rice Lake police say a TikTok trend is to blame for a recent rise in vandalism and theft of Kia vehicles.
Over the weekend, the Rice Lake Police Department responded to three complaints, all of them involving Kias. Two cars were stolen and one was tampered with.
"I think it has something to do with TikTok," said Rice Lake Police Captain Matthew Bach. "There's been some videos on TikTok in regards to how to mess with a Kia or steal a Kia."
On TikTok and YouTube, viral videos are showing people how to break into Kia cars and instructing viewers on how to start them with a USB cable.
It's known as the "Kia Challenge."
"Sounds like they have some sort of mechanism in the steering column that could be manipulated with a USB, so they simply have to remove plastic off the center console behind the steering wheel and can use a USB to then start the vehicle and drive away," Bach said.
Capt. Bach said they believe the vehicles were stolen and driven away by people from Rice Lake because they were stolen within city limits and recovered within city limits all within a few hours.
However, police said there are no suspects at this time.
"I think it appeals to youth, so if I had to guess and make an assumption, this is probably a younger person or younger people who committed these crimes," Bach said.
Capt. Bach adds in all three incidents, the Kias were unlocked.
"I believe that had these vehicles been locked, it's much less likely that they would have been stolen. Also, park in a lighted area and have a home security system. They're relatively inexpensive and pretty reliable nowadays."
Here is a full statement sent to News 18 from Kia:
"Kia America is aware of the rise in vehicle thefts of a subset of trim level vehicles in your area. As of the current 2022 Model Year, all Kia vehicles have an engine immobilizer fitted as standard. All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia)."
News 18 reached out to several other area police departments like Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, and Menomonie and they all said they have not seen a similar problem.
Capt. Bach said he has seen this issue in Milwaukee though and that if you have any information about the Rice Lake cases, you can anonymously call or text the Barron County Sheriff's Office tipline and they will relay the information back to the police.
Call: 1-800-532-9008
Text: Text BCTIPS to 847411 (tip411)