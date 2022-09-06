Tilden man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of raping a child.
Kevin Buckli, 58, is charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim who is 10 now told police that Buckli sexually assaulted her about 12 times starting when she was five years old. The assaults seemingly stopped two and a half years later in May of 2019, which is when authorities started investigating it.
The victim was re-interviewed in July of this year, and charges were filed against Buckli last Friday.
He is due in in court Wednesday morning for an initial appearance. On August 2 he signed a $10,000 signature bond.
If convicted, Buckli faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.