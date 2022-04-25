Tip line created as Chippewa Falls homicide investigation continues; no suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said Monday evening that they are in the midst of a major investigation as they continue to investigate the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters.
Kelm said that the suspect is still at large, and the community should remain vigilant "as there could be a danger to the public."
If anyone sees or has seen anything they might consider out of the ordinary or suspicious, call this tip line: 1-800-263-5906. He said anyone who might have information relevant to the case should call the tip line.
In an earlier press release, officials said that Lily's father called the police around 9 p.m. Sunday night to report she had not returned from a visit to her Aunt's home. A reporter asked what time she left her aunts home, to which Kelm said he is unable to go into those details because this is an active investigation.
Kelm said during the press conference that they pivoted from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation upon locating the body. He could not say, however, what evidence lead them to believe this was a homicide, or what her cause of death was.
Kelm also could not say if he believes Lily knew who killed her.
When asked what he would say to parents, Kelm said Chippewa Falls is a safe community, and that this is a very rare occurrence.
"The people of our community are honest and hard working and kind-hearted," Kelm said. "It's almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city. An event like this threatens our sense of security. However I believe we will come together as a community to overcome this fear."
