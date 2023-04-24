Tobacco store owner sentenced to 3 years in prison

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The owner of an Eau Claire tobacco shop who was accused of selling drugs at the business is going to prison.
Sam Pastorello was sentenced Monday to three years behind bars. He's the owner of the Heady Hut in Banbury Place.
According to the criminal complaint an informant told police that Pastorello kept large boxes of marijuana and other illegal THC products behind the counter, and sold them during business hours. Last November police conducted a drug bust after using informants to catch him in the act.
Pastorello plead guilty to delivery of THC and possession of THC with intent. Three other charges were dismissed.