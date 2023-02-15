Trial set for next year for two accused of homicide, beheading of Altoona man

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Trial dates were set Wednesday for the two people accused of murdering an Altoona man.
A hearing was held for Tracey Clark and Brandon Gaston. The judge set trial to begin a year from now, on March 4. The trial is expected to take a month.
They are charged in the murder last April of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie. His body, with his head missing, was found in a river in Rockford Illinois.
Clark lived in Schattie's home on St. Andrews Drive. Investigators say the Clark and Gaston were dating and were working to get Clark named as the beneficiary of the victim's financial assets.
Schattie's cause of death was reported as undetermined because of the condition of his body, and his identify was confirmed with fingerprints