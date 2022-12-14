 Skip to main content
Trempealeau County man accused of firing shots into neighboring apartments given jail time

  Updated
  • 0

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A Trempealeau County man accused of firing gunshots that hit neighboring apartments was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail.

Craig Reedy, from Galesville, pleaded no contest to felony and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct.

He will be on probation for two years, and must get a mental health assessment.

It was in February last year that a resident reported their patio door had been shot out. Police determined Reedy fired numerous shots from his apartment, with some rounds penetrating other apartments in an adjacent building. No one was hurt.

