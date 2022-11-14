 Skip to main content
Trempealeau man going to prison for fatal crash

  • Updated
Harris
By Clint Berge

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man is going to prison for his role in a crash that killed a woman.

Micah Harris, from Trempealeau, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for the 2020 crash that killed 57-year-old Monica Knepper of Trempealeau. Investigators say he had methamphetamine in his system when his truck crossed the center line and hit her car.

Earlier this month a jury acquitted Harris of homicide by driving while using a controlled substance, but found him guilty of driving after revocation causing death, driving with a controlled substance in his blood, and two counts of bail jumping. He faced up to eight years in prison. 

