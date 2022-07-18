Trial begins for man charged with intentional homicide

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A jury trial started Monday in Dunn County for a man accused of beating another man to death.
Chad Turgeson is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the beating death of Bruce McGuigan. His body was found in November of 2020 in the town of Dunn.
According to court records, he was beaten over the course of several hours before his death. A hammer, knives, and a wooden table leg were all collected at the scene and were believed to be used in the beating.
Two other people were charged with crimes related to the murder. Ashley Gunder was sentenced last December to decades behind bars.
A jury trial is planned for Ryan Steinhoff in November.