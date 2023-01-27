Trial moving forward for woman accused of cutting off dying man's foot without his permission

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - The abuse case against a nurse who allegedly cut off a dying man's foot is moving forward.
As News 18 was first to report, Mary K. Brown is charged with physical abuse of an elder person - intentionally causing great bodily harm and mayhem. The charges stem from an incident that happened at Spring Valley Senior Living in May.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown was a nurse assigned to care for the victim who had severe frostbite on his feet. Brown and several witnesses told police she cut the foot off without the patient's or doctor's permission.
Friday in court, the defense argued the case did not meet the requirements for the charges. The judge disagreed, and found probable cause a felony was probably committed.
An arraignment is scheduled for February 16.