Turtle Lake man sentenced to two decades behind bars for child sex crimes

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The sentence was handed down Wednesday for a man convicted of numerous child sex crimes.
Michael Dixon, from Turtle Lake, was accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times, starting when she was seven. A second girl, who was six, reported Dixon frequently exposed himself, and attempted to assault her. She said Dixon threatened to kill her and her father if she told anyone.
A jury convicted him in May of five charges, including repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, first degree child sexual assault, and exposing himself to a child.
Wednesday in court Barron County Judge Maureen Boyle gave him 20 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender.