Two arrested after allegedly shooting firearm while intoxicated

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Two men are facing felony charges in Chippewa County for allegedly shooting a firearm in a residential neighborhood while intoxicated.
Lake Hallie police say they arrested Dean Oslund and Gavin Harris around 2:45 a.m after being called for a noise complaint. When they got to the area of 40th Avenue near 130th Street, they saw the two suspects and several spent cartridges on the sidewalk. Their blood alcohol levels were over .20., police say.
No one was injured, and no property damage was found. Oslund and Harris were arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and operating a firearm while intoxicated.