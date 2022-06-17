Two arrested after hours-long standoff in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - An hours-long standoff in Rusk County resulted in two people behind bars.
According to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace, they learned that these two men with felony warrants were in the area Thursday. The emergency response team took them into custody following a stand-off on Norwegian Road in the township of Atlanta.
Shane Shimko was arrested for a Rusk County child support warrant and a felony DOC warrant. Jacob Shimko was arrested for charges in Rusk County, including a felony drug charge and resisting arrest. He also had warrants in Chippewa County and a felony DOC warrant.