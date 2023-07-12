Two arrested after police find bullet holes in cars in downtown Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Two people were arrested after police found bullet holes in cars in Menomonie.
According to the Menomonie Police Department, they received reports of people hearing about six gunshots Tuesday night in the area of the 500 block of S Broadway Street.
Officials said empty shell casings were found in the alleyway behind 541 South Broadway and bullet holes were found in two different unoccupied vehicles.
Upon further investigation, two people were arrested. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is not a danger to the public.