Two arrested in Barron County after standoff, shots fired

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people are in custody after hours of negotiations in Barron County, following reports of gunshots.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, his department was asked by the Polk County Sheriff's Department to check on a residence near Clayton, in response to a domestic incident where a gun was fired at a car and home.
When deputies arrived at the address, no one came to the door. However, there was movement inside, so negotiations ensued.
After the Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response Team made negotiations for over four hours, the owner came out. He said no one else was there.
Law enforcement on scene believed at least two more people were inside. The Polk County Sheriff's Department was in the process of obtaining a search warrant when the suspect they were searching for, Todd Hillman, 58, from Clayton, came out, who also said no one else was home. He was arrested for endangering safety with a firearm.
Law enforcement, along with a K-9, then made their way into the residence. The K-9 found a woman hiding in a crawl space and apprehended her. That woman, Ruby Edwards, 37, of Clayton, was taken into custody on three felony warrants for her arrest.