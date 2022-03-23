Two charged in connection with death of a 4-year-old in Sawyer County

HAYWARD (WQOW) - Two people were charged in Sawyer County Court Tuesday in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl.
Domenic R. Falkner and Samantha S. Smith, both of Hayward, are accused of chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, and physical abuse of a child. Falkner is also charged with first degree intentional homicide. Smith is the child's mother, and Falkner was a designated caregiver. The two lived together.
According to the criminal complaint:
Law enforcement responded to a report on July 28, 2021 that a 4-year-old girl would not wake up. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The child had severe cerebral palsy, and received nutrition through a feeding tube. After she died, a sample of her blood was analyzed by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, who said her blood alcohol content was at .572, which would be considered high for an adult.
An autopsy revealed her cause of death to be acute ethanol toxicity, and manner of death as homicide.
The criminal complaint noted that before Falkner moved in with Smith, there has been no reports of injuries to the 4-year-old, but after he moved in, there were multiple reports of bruising and broken bones. Multiple doctors told law enforcement they believed the child was the victim of domestic abuse. The girl's teachers had also documented bruising.
Smith is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Falkner is being held on a $2 million cash bond. They are both due back in court on Monday.