Two Eau Claire men charged with making terrorist threats on YikYak

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire men were charged Friday with making terrorist threats after posting to the anonymous social media app YikYak.
Alexander Bartle and Jagger Koeser, both 21, are alleged to have made the threats.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 26, a residence hall director at UW-Eau Claire contacted campus police after they were shown screenshots of several of the anonymous YikYak posts.
Some of the messages said "Attention all republicans of eau claire[sic], you have 5 hours to surrender and come out of your $1million towers dorm. Failure to do so will result in *****.” “I have a **** placed somewhere in this city.:” and “Tomorrow is a day of significance.”
The FBI was contacted and they were able to track one of the accounts that posted to Bartle. When Bartle was interviewed, he admitted to the posts, saying the posts spiraled out of control, and that he thought it would be funny "but clearly it is not."
The other poster was identified as Koeser. He told investigators he and his roomate Bartle made the posts, but knew they had taken it too far.
The two face three years and six months in prison if convicted. They are both due in court for an initial appearance on June 1.