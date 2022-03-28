Two juveniles turn themselves into Tomah Police over damage to middle school

UPDATE:
Tomah Police officials say that community members have come forward with information on extensive damage to Tomah Middle School. Police now say the vandalism was by four juveniles, and that two of them have reported themselves to law enforcement.
TOMAH (WQOW) - Police in Tomah are asking for help finding who vandalized school property.
Police report that a number of windows, doors, and even a car were smashed over the weekend at Tomah Middle School.
Officers have no leads as to who might have done it. The suspects did not enter the building and there are no security cameras outside to offer any information.
Police ask anyone who lives in the area to check their security systems. Anyone with information should call the Tomah police department.