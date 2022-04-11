 Skip to main content
Two men charged with murdering Sheldon couple in 2020 plead guilty

Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Two Rusk County men charged with murdering a well-known couple pleaded guilty on Monday.

Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of being party to first degree intentional homicide.

Other charges, including burglary, theft, and car theft were dismissed in exchange for their pleas.

The two were charged in the June 2020 shooting deaths of Rosolowski's grandparents— 73 year old Robert Rosolowski and his 70-year old wife Bonnie. Their bodies were found in their rural Sheldon home. 

Sentencing for Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk is set for July 27. 

Tristan Shober, who was 16 at the time of the murders, pleaded no contest in February of 2021 to two counts of being party to felony murder. He was sentenced to 20 years of probation. 

