Two men involved in fight, stabbing, at Chippewa Falls park sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Two of the suspects in a fight that left two people with stab wounds were sentenced on Monday.
Kyler Korn and Tyler Thornby were placed on probation for two years by Chipppewa County Judge Ben Lane. Both were also ordered to do community service, maintain absolute sobriety, and to not possess any knives. They must also testify against the other suspects.
Korn and Thornby were convicted of their roles in an October 2020 fight at the Marshall Park skate park, next to the Chippewa Falls swimming pool. Police say one man was hit in the head with a baseball bat, and two men were stabbed, one so badly that his intestines were visible.
A third suspect, Terue Xiong, returns to court next month.