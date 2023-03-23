Two men on sex offender registry to live in Clark County when released from prison

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man convicted in 2017 of a child sex crime will be living in Neillsville when he is released from prison in April.
Randy P. Scott, 57, was convicted of child enticement-sexual contact, and possession of child pornography.
Scott is set to be released on April 4, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, who said he will be living at N2866 STH 73 in Neillsville.
Conditions of his release include not being allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, not being allowed to visit taverns/bars/liquor stores, and he is not to consume drugs or alcohol. He also has to be electronically monitored.
Also being released next week is 67-years-old Jerome G. George, who has been convicted of child pornography possession. George is being released on April 6, and will be homeless.