Two postal workers facing separate federal mail-related charges

MADISON (WQOW) - Two western Wisconsin postal workers are charged in federal court in separate mail-related charges.
According to federal documents, Megan Torrez of Alma is charged with two counts of misappropriating postal funds. Authorities believe Torrez converted more than $1,000 of U.S. Postal money orders into her own use. Those charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years each.
And in Barron County, Joshua Copas of Cumberland is charged with theft of mail. The indictment alleges Copas stole Menards rebate checks from the mail between April 7 and May 30 of this year. This charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.