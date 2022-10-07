Two 'smash and grab' suspects charged in Eau Claire County, may be behind burglaries in six other states

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The two suspects at the center of a 'smash and grab' robbery in Menomonie are facing similar charges in Eau Claire. And, according to court records, the Missouri men may be behind similar burglaries in six other states.
As we reported, Miltiano Johnson and Anthony Jordan are charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and fleeing in Dunn county. Now they are also charged with burglary in Eau Claire County.
It all stems from an incident last week. According to the criminal complaint, the men broke into a T-Mobile store in Menomonie, then the Mac-Man store in Eau Claire. The two men were caught after a high speed chase on I-94.
An officer in Missouri told a Menomonie detective he believes these same men were behind similar 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
A third suspect was not caught after the burglaries. News 18 reached out to authorities to see if he's been identified or taken into custody, but have not yet heard back.